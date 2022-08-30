Stephen Warnock makes Danny Welbeck and Manchester United Champions League claim after blistering start for Brighton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has enjoyed in a fine start to the new Premier League season

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock believes Brighton striker Danny Welbeck is in the best shape of his life after a fine start to the season.

Welbeck has yet to find the net this season but his all round game has helped Brighton gain an impressive 10 points from their first four matches, ahead of tonights Premier League clash at Fulham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has had terrible injury troubles throughout his career but is now enjoying the benefits of a rigorous fitness programme and a full pre-season.

Welbeck – who has 16 goals from 42 England caps to his name – could even force his way into the England conversation ahead of the Qatar World Cup following the injury to Newcastle front-runner Callum Wilson.

Warnock said: “I have been fortunate enough to share a training ground and a pitch with Danny Welbeck.

"He is a fantastic talent and the big question was always injuries. They have prevented him from having the career he should have had.

"He should have been playing Champions League football at Manchester United for many seasons. He was that good.

"He has been hampered by injuries but I am delighted to see him enjoying his football.

"He looks fresh and hungry and looks younger because he is enjoying his football.