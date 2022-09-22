Steve McManaman issues surprise update on Liverpool's '£42m' transfer target as Brighton star sends Chelsea message

Moises Caicedo has impressed in the Premier League for Brighton and has attracted the attention of Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea

Caicedo, 20, has been superb for Albion since his introduction to the first team and his displays have helped the Seagulls to fourth in the Premier League table.

Albion signed the Ecuador international midfielder for just £4.5m ahead of Manchester United from Independiente del Valle in 2021 but his value has since sky-rocketed.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He thrived under Graham Potter and Albion's new head coach Roberto De Zerbi has also been quick to highlight his importance since taking over from Potter.

Caicedo's performances have caught the eye of Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea but it was Jurgen Klopp's Reds who led the way in the previous transfer window as they planned a £42m bid.

“Caicedo has performed well, but whether Liverpool will be interested in him is another thing altogether," said McManaman speaking to horseracing.net.

"If they’re in the hunt for more midfielders, then Caicedo will be on their list, but not at the top of it.”

Caicedo – who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 – insists he is focussed on performing in the Premier League for Brighton ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. He is however ambitious to play at the very highest level and January could be an unpredictable time if the big guns continue to circle.

Brighton have recently sold Ben White, Dan Burn, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay for a combined total of £170m. They would be reluctant sellers but a huge bid from a Champions League club would be difficult to turn down.