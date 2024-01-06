João Pedro was at the double for Brighton & Hove Albion as they saw off Stoke City 4-2 in a highly-entertaining FA Cup third round encounter at the Bet365 Stadium.

City found themselves in front on 16 minutes after the unfortunate Jan Paul van Hecke netted an own goal, but the Seagulls were level on the stroke of half-time courtesy of Pervis Estupiñán’s thunderbolt.

Skipper Lewis Dunk headed Albion in front on 52 minutes but then conceded a penalty, which was duly dispatched by Lewis Baker.

But Pedro proved his worth once again for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, netting twice in nine minutes to secure Brighton’s passage to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Albion started the game brightly, creating two chances inside ten minutes. Ben Wilmot made a great interception to deny Evan Ferguson the chance to tap the ball into an empty net before Pedro's deflected cross looped just wide of goal.

But it was the hosts who took the lead in fortuitous circumstances when Bae Jun-Ho’s cross was turned into his own net by Seagulls defender van Hecke on 16 minutes.

Stoke then looked to press the advantage. Wesley Moraes' drive from the edge of the box went just wide before Wouter Burger’s effort was held by Bart Verbruggen.

But Brighton eventually stirred into life. First, Facundo Buonanotte poked the ball just wide and then Dunk’s header was well kept out by Stoke stopper Daniel Iversen.

The Seagulls found the equaliser they so desperately desired deep into second half stoppage time – and in spectacular fashion too.

Estupiñán picked up the ball on the edge of the box and smashed it on the half-volley into the bottom left corner.

And the visitors turned the game on its head seven minutes into the second half. Pascal Groß chipped in a delicious cross from the left which found Dunk at the back post, and the skipper headed home with aplomb.

But the hosts were handed a lifeline when they awarded a penalty after a Dunk handball. Baker stepped up and coolly fired into the bottom left corner, past the fingertips of the diving Verbruggen.

Pedro has been Brighton’s goalscoring hero in recent weeks – and the Brazilian found himself on the scoresheet again as the Seagulls lead for a second time on 71 minutes.

Groß whipped in a devilish cross from the right and Pedro nodded a perfectly-placed header into the left corner past Iversen.