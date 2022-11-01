Stop whinging Graham Potter– as a Brighton fan I neither want or need an apology

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter reacts during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium

So, as it is, I’ve had worst Saturdays at The Amex, actually the emphatic victory against Chelsea was right up there for me with the 3-0 St Patrick’s Day drubbing of Palace in 2013 or the Easter Monday promotion game against Wigan in 2017.

For the record as stated in last week’s column, I didn’t boo Graham Potter on his return to the Amex, many others did, but it’s about choices, as I stated last week let Roberto De Zerbi’s men do their talking on the pitch, and talk they did. 3-0 up at the break and even the most passionate of visiting fans couldn’t deny it could have been more.

That said, I was in the company of a number of local Chelsea fans at the stadium on Saturday and was somewhat amused by their stance at half time in asking why we, as Albion fans, could celebrate own goals? (Chelsea ‘scored’ two in the first half)

Graham Potter once famously talked about Albion fans needing a ‘history lesson’, well looking back at the original rules of Association Football in 1863, own goals count the same as the rest!

It was an almost complete performance by the Albion, save for a 10/15-minute spell at the start of the second half where Chelsea appeared to wake up and peg one back.

But in the end 4-1 possibly flattered Chelsea rather than Brighton, the full-time celebrations were all the sweeter given the recent narrative, but that’s where it should have finished.

Potter’s post-match interviews were disappointing and his attitude uncalled for.

For the record, and to reiterate not for the first time, Potter was a good manager for the Albion, he served the club well, some might say he rode his luck to a degree, but ultimately, he left the club in a better place than when he arrived.

But he was merely an employee, and like many employees got a better offer and left, end of story, good luck in the future. But let’s not turn it into a Biblical epic, he’s got nothing to be sorry for, so no apology necessary, but why bring that into the narrative?

I know from previous columns, one of his local acolytes will forward this on to him, so one final history lesson Graham: in our 121-year history the Albion have played 113 different clubs in league fixtures, prior to Saturday the only club we’d never beaten was Chelsea!