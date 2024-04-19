Striker who Brighton snubbed 'shortlisted' for £63m Arsenal move this summer after transfer fallout
Arsenal remain in the running to sign former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres. The Sweden international has netted 36 goals, with 16 assists, in 43 outings for Portuguese Liga table-toppers Sporting this season.
It’s an incredible rise for Gyokeres who signed for Brighton from Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna in 2018. He made just eight appearances for the Seagulls, scoring once, and was loaned to FC St. Pauli, Swansea and Coventry.
Gyokeres scored just three in 19 outings while on loan at Coventry but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins saw his potential and signed him from Brighton for just £1m on a three year contract in January 2021. Coventry’s gamble paid off and the Swede netted 43 times in total, with 16 assists, before earning his £20m move to Portugal with Sporting.
Rúben Amorim has got the very best from the 25-year-old, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Brighton – a rare error from them. Arsenal are keen to add a new striker this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Gyokeres – who is valued at around £63m – is on Mike Arteta’s shortlist. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was also of interest but his demands has seen him fallout of favour.
"[Victor] Osimhen has always been appreciated,” Romano wrote for his daily briefing. “But many clubs are cautious now waiting to understand the salary/commission package, as there’s already a very expensive release clause to take into consideration. This is why Arsenal are looking at other strikers, including Viktor Gyokeres who remains on their shortlist.”
