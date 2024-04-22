'Strong support' - West Ham development changes Roberto De Zerbi stance as Liverpool continue search for Jurgen Klopp's replacement
According to Oddschecker, the landscape for the next Liverpool manager has ‘undergone a significant shift’ following reports on Monday linking Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim with a move to West Ham.
According to The Athletic, the Hammers have held talks over an ‘ambitious move’ to appoint Amorim as manager, if David Moyes leaves the club.
“Initially priced as the strong odds-on favourite of 1/4, Amorim's chances have now drifted out to 6/4 in response to these developments,” a spokesperson for Oddschecker said.
"This shift represents a notable change in implied probability, moving from an 80 per cent likelihood to a 40 per cent chance of Amorim taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
"Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as a prominent figure in the betting, with his odds slashed from 50/1 to 3/1, positioning him as the second favourite.
Despite attracting just 1.2 per cent of bets before Monday, Slot has experienced a surge in popularity, with 29 per cent of bets placed on him during the day.”
In news that will interest Brighton fans, Roberto De Zerbi has also seen a reduction in his odds following the Amorim news, with the Albion manager now positioned as the 5/1 third-favourite, down from 14/1.
Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: "Monday saw significant changes in the betting for the next Liverpool manager, with Ruben Amorim's odds drifting amidst speculation of other job opportunities. Despite previously capturing nearly 50 per cent of all bets over the past 30 days, that figure now stands at 16% as attention shifts elsewhere in the market.
"Feyenoord's Arne Slot has emerged as a new contender, with his odds slashed from a substantial 50/1 to 3/1, making him a popular choice among punters, garnering 29 per cent of bets on Monday. Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi has also seen strong support, with his odds shortened from 14/1 to 5/1 at the time of writing."
