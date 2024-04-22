Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to Oddschecker, the landscape for the next Liverpool manager has ‘undergone a significant shift’ following reports on Monday linking Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim with a move to West Ham.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers have held talks over an ‘ambitious move’ to appoint Amorim as manager, if David Moyes leaves the club.

“Initially priced as the strong odds-on favourite of 1/4, Amorim's chances have now drifted out to 6/4 in response to these developments,” a spokesperson for Oddschecker said.

In news that will interest Brighton fans, Roberto De Zerbi has seen a reduction in his odds following the Amorim news, with the Albion manager now positioned as the 5/1 third-favourite, down from 14/1. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"This shift represents a notable change in implied probability, moving from an 80 per cent likelihood to a 40 per cent chance of Amorim taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

"Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as a prominent figure in the betting, with his odds slashed from 50/1 to 3/1, positioning him as the second favourite.

Despite attracting just 1.2 per cent of bets before Monday, Slot has experienced a surge in popularity, with 29 per cent of bets placed on him during the day.”

Quote from Oddschecker’s Leon Blackman: "Monday saw significant changes in the betting for the next Liverpool manager, with Ruben Amorim's odds drifting amidst speculation of other job opportunities. Despite previously capturing nearly 50 per cent of all bets over the past 30 days, that figure now stands at 16% as attention shifts elsewhere in the market.