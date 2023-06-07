'Submitted' - Brighton to smash their transfer record once again this summer for 'future England star'

Brighton look set to continue their record breaking transfer activity this summer. The Seagulls have already smashed their transfer record this summer with the £30m signing of Joao Pedro from Watford – eclipsing the £25m paid to Bristol City for Adam Webster in 2019.

Brighton are determined to strengthen their squad further for next season as they prepare to battle in the Europa League for the first time in their history, alongside the Premier League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

They will lose star midfielder Alexis Mac Allister who is close to completing his £55m move to Liverpool but are expected to add James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud on free transfers from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has a word with young defender Levi Colwill

But Albion also want to sign impressive young defender Leiv Colwill on a permanent basis. The left-sided defender was excellent for De Zerbi’s men last season during his loan from Chelsea and the Italian head coach is keen to keep him.

The Albion reportedly had a £30m bid for Colwill rejected last week and are said to be returning with an increased offer of £40m. Ideally Chelsea would like to keep Colwill but the club do have to trim a very bloated squad and also have to keep in line with Financial Fair Play. Colwill is believed to favour a switch to Brighton where he could be a mainstay of De Zerbi's Brighton for the coming seasons.

Last month De Zerbi stated he wants to keep Colwill – tipped to be a future England international – and said he wants to work with him for the next four seasons.

