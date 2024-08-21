'Success with Rangers' – Brighton confirm latest transfer as decision made on £7m striker

By Derren Howard
Published 21st Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 17:06 BST
All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Albion striker Abdallah Sima is joining French club Stade Brest on a season-long loan.

Technical director David Weir said, “Abdallah had a successful period with Rangers last season and this loan will give him the opportunity to get regular minutes in a good league at a club who finished third in France last season and will be playing in the Champions League this season.

“We wish him well and pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor his progress.”

Brighton striker Abdallah Sima enjoyed a fine season on loan at Rangers last termBrighton striker Abdallah Sima enjoyed a fine season on loan at Rangers last term
Brighton striker Abdallah Sima enjoyed a fine season on loan at Rangers last term

The 23-year-old Senegalese striker joined Albion from Slavia Prague in 2021 for around £7m and has had loan spells with Stoke City, Angers and Glasgow Rangers, for whom he had 38 goal involvements last season.

