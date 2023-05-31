Brighton & Hove Albion forward Katie Robinson has been named in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player England squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s been an incredible season for the 21-year-old, who received her first senior call-up in November 2022 and has been selected for each international camp since.

Robinson, who has won four caps for England, has already had a taste of silverware with the Lionesses, having helped them win the Finalissima against Brazil and Arnold Clark Cup earlier this season.

Wiegman has selected 16 members of the squad who won UEFA EURO 2022, while Robinson, Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs, Lauren James, Esme Morgan and Katie Zelem will all be playing at their first major tournament

Speaking to Brighton’s website, Robinson said: “I’m absolutely buzzing! I can’t wait to get going and represent England. It’s been quite a whirlwind of a season; things have gone well at Brighton on a personal level and I’m incredibly proud to get this call-up.

“The little girl I was when I was younger probably could never believe that I’d be going to a World Cup and represent England. It’s just such a proud moment, not only for me but for my family and friends as well.

“I grew up in Cornwall which it wasn’t very big for football. I played in a lot of boys’ teams at school and I never thought that it would be possible to play at big clubs and play for England so the fact that I am means so much to me.”

England will take on Haiti, Denmark, and China in Group D. The Lionesses open their campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22, before facing off against Denmark in Sydney six days later. England conclude group play against China in Adelaide on August 1.