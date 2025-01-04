'Sufficient contact' - Brighton's controversial penalty vs Arsenal is explained

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The decision to award Brighton a penalty for an ‘accidental headbutt’ by an Arsenal defender has divided opinion.

Albion striker Joao Pedro went down in the box after a clash of heads with William Saliba around the hour mark.

Some are saying it was ‘stonewall’ whilst others have said it’s the first time they’ve seen a penalty given for a ‘head clash’.

Former Arsenal and Brighton defender Matthew Upson, on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “A clash of heads. It's an interesting one. How often do you see a penalty given away for an accidental headbutt?

A penalty was awarded after Albion striker Joao Pedro went down in the box after a clash of heads with William Saliba around the hour mark. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"It's a penalty, I suppose.”

The Premier League match centre on X revealed: "The referee’s call of penalty for a foul by Saliba on Joao Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR, who deemed there was sufficient contact for a penalty."

Pedro made no mistake with the penalty, sending David Raya the wrong way, to level the scoring. It was his first goal in eight games and brought his tally to five for the season.

The goal brought the Seagulls level after a poor first-half, which saw Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri score a soft opener.

Brighton very nearly completed the turnaround when Yankuba Minteh broke clear of the defence but his cutback to Kaoru Mitoma was a little too heavy.

The hosts eventually had to settle for another draw – their second of the season against Arsenal – and their fourth in a row in the league. They are still without a win in eight games.