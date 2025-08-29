'Suits all parties' - Brighton and Hove Albion director explains decision to let £10m striker leave

Abdallah Sima has secured a permanent move away from Brighton and Hove Albion to RC Lens.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion confirmed the 24-year-old forward has completed a transfer to the Ligue 1 outfit on ‘undisclosed terms and subject to regulatory approvals’.

Technical director David Weir said: “This move suits all parties and gives Abdallah the opportunity to get regular game time in an environment he is familiar with and has thrived in. We wish him all the best for the next chapter in his career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senegal striker has been on the books at Albion since 2021 but has never featured in the Premier League.

Abdallah Sima, who was not part of Fabian Hurzeler's plans, has secured a permanent move away from Brighton and Hove Albion to RC Lens. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

He had loan spells with Stoke City, Angers, Rangers and Stade Brestois.

Sima scored in pre-season for Brighton against Coventry City last Saturday was not part of Fabian Hurzeler's first team plans this season.

The Seagulls brought the Senegal international from Slavia Prague in 2021 for around £7m but did not make a competitive first team outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He almost joined Greek club Olympiacos earlier this summer as part of the £30m deal that brought teenage striker Charalampos Kostoulas to Brighton.

Sima's most productive loan spell came in Scotland at Rangers where the Senegal international scored 16 times from 39 outings. Last season at Brest he netted 12 goals and claimed two assists.

Rangers were previously keen to make Sima's loan permanent but the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement.

The 24-year-old had been contracted with Albion until 2026 and had a guide price of £10m.