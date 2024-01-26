'Suits our style' - Brighton confirm latest new signing of the January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Steven Hall from Adelaide United, on undisclosed terms.

The 19-year-old has agreed a contract that runs until June 2027, and will initially be a part of Shannon Ruth’s under-21 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth said, “We’re really looking forward to working with Steven. He is a talented young goalkeeper who suits our style of play and has had some really positive first team exposure with Adelaide.

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to add their their squad this window

“He will add good competition to our goalkeeping group and we are excited to see him develop in our environment.

“It’s a big challenge moving across the world, so we will be supporting him as much as possible to find his feet here in the coming weeks and months.”

Steven made his A-League debut on New Year’s Day in 2022 aged just 16, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history.