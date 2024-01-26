'Suits our style' - Brighton confirm latest new signing of the January transfer window
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed goalkeeper Steven Hall from Adelaide United, on undisclosed terms.
The 19-year-old has agreed a contract that runs until June 2027, and will initially be a part of Shannon Ruth’s under-21 squad.
Ruth said, “We’re really looking forward to working with Steven. He is a talented young goalkeeper who suits our style of play and has had some really positive first team exposure with Adelaide.
“He will add good competition to our goalkeeping group and we are excited to see him develop in our environment.
“It’s a big challenge moving across the world, so we will be supporting him as much as possible to find his feet here in the coming weeks and months.”
Steven made his A-League debut on New Year’s Day in 2022 aged just 16, becoming the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history.
He made three appearances in total for Adelaide, while he also made his Australia Under-23s debut in November 2023.