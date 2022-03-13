The latest round of Premier League fixtures continues later today but there are also plenty of big stories making headlines away from the pitch.

Brighton & Hove Albion kicked off the weekend’s action yesterday as they welcomed title chasing Liverpool to the AMEX Stadium in the early kick off.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half and a Mo Salah penalty secured the three points for the Reds and make it five defeats in a row for the Seagulls.

After the match, head coach Graham Potter said: “We started really well, (the) better team, on the front foot, we had some opportunities in terms of some times to attack them and then the goal took the wind out of our sails a little bit, which you can imagine is not so surprising when we’re on the run that we are – and Liverpool are Liverpool.

“But credit to the boys, they stuck in there. A couple of little moments didn’t go our way and then there’s a penalty that is what it is.

“I thought we finished the game really strong, created some chances, but against a top team like Liverpool, not enough.”

Brighton’s next match is on Wednesday as they host Tottenham Hotspur.

Away from the pitch, here are the transfer rumour stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Lukaku willing to take pay cut to leave Chelsea Romelu Lukaku is willing to take a pay cut to facilitate a return to Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea (Calciomercato)

2. Barcelona and Juventus monitoring Chelsea situation Several clubs are looking to take advantage of Chelsea's current situation Barcelona monitoring Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (Mundo Deportivo) while Juventus want Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri (Tuttosport)

3. Man U could beat Spurs to Johnstone signing Manchester United could bring Sam Johnstone back to Old Trafford when his West Brom contract expires in the summer, beating Spurs and Southampton to the keeper's signature (The Sun)

4. Red Devils enter Isak race Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak (The Star)