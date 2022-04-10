With the Premier League seasons fast approaching the final games of the campaign the summer transfer window is drawing nearer and nearer.
Aston Villa are set for a massive summer window and a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder remains a key part of Steven Gerrard’s plans.
Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche remains coy on the future of a Clarets’ centre back who is out of contract this summer while Liverpool could be looking to the Serie A for a new defender.
Speaking of the Italian top flight, Juventus could be set to make a move for a Chelsea midfielder and in Spain it looks like Real Madrid are going to rival Manchester City for a big name signing after the latest development in the Kyllian Mbappe saga.
A former Leeds United manager wont need to deal with the stress this summer as he is calling it a day on an incredible 42 year long coaching career while Newcastle and West Ham are set to compete for a Ligue 1 centre back.
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to battle for a Leicester City midfield start with the Foxes reportedly wanting a fee around £60m with Arsenal also interested in another Leicester midfielder with Manchester United also keen on a £25m move.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines in the Premier League on Sunday morning: