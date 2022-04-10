Brighton & Hove Albion are on a high following a sensational 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at the Emirates stadium yesterday but the future of one of their key players is still making the news.

With the Premier League seasons fast approaching the final games of the campaign the summer transfer window is drawing nearer and nearer.

Aston Villa are set for a massive summer window and a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder remains a key part of Steven Gerrard’s plans.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche remains coy on the future of a Clarets’ centre back who is out of contract this summer while Liverpool could be looking to the Serie A for a new defender.

Speaking of the Italian top flight, Juventus could be set to make a move for a Chelsea midfielder and in Spain it looks like Real Madrid are going to rival Manchester City for a big name signing after the latest development in the Kyllian Mbappe saga.

A former Leeds United manager wont need to deal with the stress this summer as he is calling it a day on an incredible 42 year long coaching career while Newcastle and West Ham are set to compete for a Ligue 1 centre back.

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to battle for a Leicester City midfield start with the Foxes reportedly wanting a fee around £60m with Arsenal also interested in another Leicester midfielder with Manchester United also keen on a £25m move.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines in the Premier League on Sunday morning:

1. Juventus interested in Jorginho Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho (Tutto Mercato)

2. Blow for City as Madrid enter Haaland race Real Madrid will 'step up' their chase for Manchester City target Erling Haaland after finding out that Kylian Mbappe is set to stay at PSG (Mirror)

3. North London rivals target Maddison Totteham and Arsenal could be set for a summer transfer battle to sign Leicester City's £60m valued England international James Maddison (The Sun)

4. United and Arsenal keen on £25m Tielemans deal Arsenal are also pursuing Leicester's Youri Tielemans and could land the Belgian for a 'cut-price' £25m but Manchester United are also interested in the player (Ben Jacobs - CBS Sports)