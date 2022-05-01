The Premier League weekend action comes thick and fast as the relegation battle takes centre stage today following significant results in the title race yesterday.

Brighton moved up a place in the league table after their impressive win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

The 3-0 victory at Molineux saw Graham Potter’s side return to ninth in the standings as they went above Newcastle United who were beaten 1-0 at home by title chasing Liverpool.

It also brought the Seagulls to within five points of their opponents in eighth, but the Black Country side still have a game in hand.

Speaking after the match, Potter said: “Great effort by the boys, kept a clean sheet, fantastic.

“The personality of the players, the team, everything about the performance I really liked.

“We have had some good away days this year and that [the Wolves win] was up there. You could see the second half performance was up another level from the first.

“The boys looked hungry to score, enthusiastic to get forward. It was important for us to keep a clean sheet because we didn’t want to let them back into the game and I thought we managed the situation quite well.

“Defended when we had to and offered a threat on the way forward and nice to score three goals.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

1. Real to use Reguilon buyback clause Real Madrid will take up a €40m (£33.5m) buyback option to sign Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham (Todofichajes) Photo Sales

2. Palace close in on £15m Lens’ defender Crystal Palace are closing in on the signing of Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure for a fee of around £15m (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Wolves could sell Neves to fund spending Wolves are open to selling midfielder Ruben Neves, with the club looking to bring in strikers and midfielders to add to their squad (Sunday Times) Photo Sales

4. Blues sweat over Mount Chelsea fear Mason Mount could be lured away by Liverpool or Manchester City taking advantage of the club’s ownership crisis (The Sun) Photo Sales