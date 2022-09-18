The managerless Seagulls head for the international break on the back of their latest Premier League fixture having been postponed.

The latest round of fixtures from English football’s top flight concludes today as Brentford take on Arsenal and West Ham travel to Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion were not in action, with their scheduled game against Crystal Palace postponed, and won’t play again until October with the international break now taking over.

It will be the first time since the summer window closed that clubs will have an extended period to evaluate their squads and potentially plan for moves in January.

As for Brighton, it will give them plenty of time to evaluate the candidates to replace Graham Potter as the head coach at the AMEX.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Sunday morning:

The Italian has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July because of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine

Brighton are continuing talks over a move to make Roberto De Zerbi their new head coach. The 43-year-old has been at the top of Brighton’s list to replace Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month, however the Italian has been attracting interest from other clubs too. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers has conceded that his job at Leicester City is hanging by a thread after defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. The club are known to be admirers of Brentford manager Thomas Frank, although it is unclear whether they would be able to convince the Dane to switch clubs mid-season, especially with his west London club currently ninth. (Telegraph)

In view of the next transfer market in January, Liverpool and Manchester United have set their sights on Flamengo’s Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes (Calciomercato)

Manchester Unitedare targeting a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, according to reports. Erik ten Hag is said to be on the lookout for a new No1 between the sticks. (The Sun)

Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan’s highly rated defender Milan Skriniar. The Slovakia international’s contract expires at the end of the season and the 27-year-old is set to be one of the most-wanted free agents available next summer. (The Sun)

Officials from several Premier League clubs were in attendance to see Moussa Diaby star in Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Chelsea were one of the teams who were present along with representatives from Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (90min)

Viktor Tsygankov, a 24-year old right winger who plays for Dynamo Kyiv, could well leave the Ukrainian club at the end of the season. Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Newcastle, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham are keeping an eye on the player. (Jeunesfooteux)