Super-computer makes staggering Premier League top four battle prediction for Brighton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Man United

Leandro Trossard of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates a Premier League hat-trick at Liverpool

Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick earned Brighton a deserved 3-3 draw as Liverpool endured another damaging defensive performance.

The Belgian had given De Zerbi a dream debut by scoring twice inside the first 17 minutes against some ragged defending, only for Roberto Firmino’s double either side of half-time and Adam Webster’s own goal to turn things around for the hosts.

But Trossard was not to be denied his moment in the spotlight as he struck an 83rd-minute leveller which gained a point and keep Albion fourth in the table.

Webster said: “For Roberto the games don’t get much tougher – It’s a great start for us under Roberto.

“It felt like the first game of the season because of the break we’ve had. The pre-match feeling was excitement and a mix of nerves. It is a new start for everyone so you’ve got to try and impress and I feel we did that.”

It was almost a dream debut for new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi after Trossard bagged two in 17 minutes.

“I am very happy for the game. Very proud. We played a very good game,” he said.

“We had the possibility to score more. I know it is my first game in the Premier League but I know Anfield, I know the difficulties in this stadium.”

All of last season’s top six were in action last weekend and the number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have produced their latest predictions...

20th: Nottingham Forest - 30 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 67%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

19th: Bournemouth - 35 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 49%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

18th: Southampton - 40 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 28%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

17th: Wolves - 40 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 26%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

16th: Leicester City

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 27%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

15th: Fulham - 41 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 24%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%

14th: Everton - 43 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 18%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%

13th: Leeds United - 43 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 19%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%

12th: Crystal Palace - 47 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 11%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%

11th: West Ham - 47 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 10%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%

10th: Brentford - 47 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 9%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%

9th: Aston Villa - 48 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 9%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%

8th: Newcastle United - 55 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 2%. Top-four finish: 11%. Premier League title: <1%

7th: Man United - 61 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 25%. Premier League title: 1%

6th: Brighton - 61 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 26%. Premier League title: 2%

5th: Chelsea - 66 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 40%. Premier League title: 3%

4th: Tottenham Hotspur - 67 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 46%. Premier League title: 3%

3rd: Liverpool - 73 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 70%. Premier League title: 10%

2nd: Arsenal - 73 points

End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 67%. Premier League title: 10%

1st: Manchester City - 88 points

