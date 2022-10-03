Super-computer makes staggering Premier League top four battle prediction for Brighton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and Man United
Brighton defender Adam Webster believes the 3-3 draw at Liverpool was an encouraging start to life under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi – but where are Brighton tipped to finish in the Premier League this season under their Italian coach?
Leandro Trossard’s hat-trick earned Brighton a deserved 3-3 draw as Liverpool endured another damaging defensive performance.
The Belgian had given De Zerbi a dream debut by scoring twice inside the first 17 minutes against some ragged defending, only for Roberto Firmino’s double either side of half-time and Adam Webster’s own goal to turn things around for the hosts.
But Trossard was not to be denied his moment in the spotlight as he struck an 83rd-minute leveller which gained a point and keep Albion fourth in the table.
Webster said: “For Roberto the games don’t get much tougher – It’s a great start for us under Roberto.
“It felt like the first game of the season because of the break we’ve had. The pre-match feeling was excitement and a mix of nerves. It is a new start for everyone so you’ve got to try and impress and I feel we did that.”
It was almost a dream debut for new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi after Trossard bagged two in 17 minutes.
“I am very happy for the game. Very proud. We played a very good game,” he said.
“We had the possibility to score more. I know it is my first game in the Premier League but I know Anfield, I know the difficulties in this stadium.”
All of last season’s top six were in action last weekend and the number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have produced their latest predictions...
20th: Nottingham Forest - 30 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 67%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
19th: Bournemouth - 35 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 49%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
18th: Southampton - 40 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 28%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
17th: Wolves - 40 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 26%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
16th: Leicester City
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 27%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
15th: Fulham - 41 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 24%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%
14th: Everton - 43 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 18%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%
13th: Leeds United - 43 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 19%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%
12th: Crystal Palace - 47 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 11%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%
11th: West Ham - 47 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 10%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%
10th: Brentford - 47 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 9%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%
9th: Aston Villa - 48 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 9%. Top-four finish: 3%. Premier League title: <1%
8th: Newcastle United - 55 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: 2%. Top-four finish: 11%. Premier League title: <1%
7th: Man United - 61 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 25%. Premier League title: 1%
6th: Brighton - 61 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 26%. Premier League title: 2%
5th: Chelsea - 66 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 40%. Premier League title: 3%
4th: Tottenham Hotspur - 67 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 46%. Premier League title: 3%
3rd: Liverpool - 73 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 70%. Premier League title: 10%
2nd: Arsenal - 73 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 67%. Premier League title: 10%
1st: Manchester City - 88 points
End-of-season probabilities: Relegation: <1%. Top-four finish: 98%. Premier League title: 71%