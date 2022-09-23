Super-computer predicts how Premier League top six battle will unfold for Brighton, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Fulham and Man United

Brighton and Hove Albion will hope to continue their fine start to the Premier League season under Roberto De Zerbi

The 43-year-old Italian was described as a “natural fit” by Brighton chairman Tony Bloom after previous boss Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

Albion are currently flying high in fourth after a fine start to the new season and De Zerbi admits the team are in a good place and he does not plan to make huge changes as he gets to know his players.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion are next in action after the international break at Liverpool on October 1 and De Zerbi’s first match at the Amex Stadium is set for October 8 against Tottenham.

It’s a tough October for the new man at the helm as they also face Potter’s Chelsea and Manchester City.

“Brighton strongly wanted me as a coach, and their style of play is very similar to my idea of football,” said the 43 year-old.

“I think the right vision is to try to improve always. And of course last season ended in ninth so our vision is to stay in the first 10 teams of the league.

“For me this is a big challenge. I’m coming to work in the most important league in the world.

“I come here very humble because I know where I’m coming to work. But of course I come here with my personality, to do what I know to do, bringing here my experiences of what I know to do.”

The Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast the final Premier League table – including Champions League qualification and the chances of relegation.

1. Man City - Points: 87, goal difference: 64, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 96 per cent, Premier League winners: 66 per cent.

2. Liverpool - Points: 75, goal difference: 45, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 76 per cent, Premier League winners: 15 per cent.

3. Arsenal - Points: 71, goal difference: 25, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 59 per cent, Premier League winners: 8 per cent.

4. Tottenham - Points: 69, goal difference: 26, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 55 per cent, Premier League winners: 6 per cent.

5.Chelsea – Points: 64, goal difference: 26, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 50 per cent, Premier League winners: 2 per cent.

6. Man United - Points: 61, goal difference: 7, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 25 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

7. Brighton - Points: 60, goal difference: 10, relegation: 1 per cent, Champions League qualification: 24 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

8. Newcastle - Points: 51, goal difference: 1, relegation: 6 per cent, Champions League qualification: 7 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

9. Crystal Palace - Points: 48, goal difference: -5, relegation: 10 per cent, Champions League qualification: 5 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

10. Brentford - Points: 48, goal difference: -4, relegation: 10 per cent, Champions League qualification: 4 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

11. Aston Villa - Points: 48, goal difference: -8, relegation: 11 per cent, Champions League qualification: 3 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

12. West Ham - Points: 45, goal difference: -8, relegation: 15 per cent, Champions League qualification: 2 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.

13. Leeds - Points: 45, goal difference: -13, relegation: 16 per cent, Champions League qualification: 2 per cent, Premier League winners: 1 per cent.