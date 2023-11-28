'Superb' - Brighton ace named in Premier League team of the week alongside Arsenal, Man United and Aston Villa heroes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The XI is dominated by Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa players with a healthy array of talent from Newcastle United, Manchester City and Bournemouth after a pulsating weekend of Premier League action.
Substitute João Pedro scored twice as ten-man Brighton beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thriller at the City Ground on Saturday.
And the Brazilian’s match-winning performance saw him get the nod for Redknapp’s team of the week.
Speaking to BetVictor, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss said: “Brighton needed that win at Forest and João Pedro was superb. He was someone that Brighton spent a decent chunk of money on in the summer and it looks like he’s really beginning to find his feet now.
“He showed good desire for that header and that was a nice, composed penalty for his second. He’s someone to keep an eye on moving forward.”
Redknapp’s team of the week for gameweek 13 was: André Onana (Manchester United); Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), William Saliba (Arsenal); Declan Rice (Arsenal), Tomáš Souček (West Ham United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth); João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).