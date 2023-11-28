BREAKING

'Superb' - Brighton ace named in Premier League team of the week alongside Arsenal, Man United and Aston Villa heroes

Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion hero in his Premier League team of the week.
By Matt Pole
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:32 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
The XI is dominated by Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa players with a healthy array of talent from Newcastle United, Manchester City and Bournemouth after a pulsating weekend of Premier League action.

Substitute João Pedro scored twice as ten-man Brighton beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a thriller at the City Ground on Saturday.

And the Brazilian’s match-winning performance saw him get the nod for Redknapp’s team of the week.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Joao Pedro of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with Evan Ferguson and Lewis Dunk during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Joao Pedro of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with Evan Ferguson and Lewis Dunk during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Speaking to BetVictor, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth boss said: “Brighton needed that win at Forest and João Pedro was superb. He was someone that Brighton spent a decent chunk of money on in the summer and it looks like he’s really beginning to find his feet now.

“He showed good desire for that header and that was a nice, composed penalty for his second. He’s someone to keep an eye on moving forward.”

Redknapp’s team of the week for gameweek 13 was: André Onana (Manchester United); Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), William Saliba (Arsenal); Declan Rice (Arsenal), Tomáš Souček (West Ham United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth); João Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).

