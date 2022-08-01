Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will take his side to Manchester United this Sunday for the opening match of their Premier League season

Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 finish – after latest transfers and pre-season results

Brighton and Hove Albion prepared for Sunday's Premier League opener against Manchester United in fine style.

By Derren Howard
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:22 pm

Graham Potter's team welcomed La Liga outfit Espanyol to the Amex Stadium last Saturday and produced a dominate display in their 5-1 victory.

Belgian attacker Leo Trossard, a player previously linked with Man United, was in sparkling form as he scored a hat-trick, with further goals from defenders Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk.

It was the ideal tune-up for Brighton as they prepare to face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team this Sunday at Old Trafford.

Brighton have lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma this transfer window, as he joined Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in a £30m deal and speculation continues to surround the future of Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

But Brighton will head to United in confident mood – and this is where the now famous FiveThirtyEight supercomputer believes Brighton will finish this season compared to all of their Premier League rivals...

1. Manchester City

Predicted points tally: 85.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

Photo Sales

2. Liverpool

Predicted points tally: 80.

Photo: Andrew Powell

Photo Sales

3. Chelsea

Predicted points tally: 72.

Photo: Ethan Miller

Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted points tally: 66.

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales
Premier LeagueBrightonChelseaWest HamFulham
Next Page
Page 1 of 5