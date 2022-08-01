Supercomputer forecasts Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 finish – after latest transfers and pre-season results

Graham Potter's team welcomed La Liga outfit Espanyol to the Amex Stadium last Saturday and produced a dominate display in their 5-1 victory.

Belgian attacker Leo Trossard, a player previously linked with Man United, was in sparkling form as he scored a hat-trick, with further goals from defenders Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk.

It was the ideal tune-up for Brighton as they prepare to face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United team this Sunday at Old Trafford.

Brighton have lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma this transfer window, as he joined Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in a £30m deal and speculation continues to surround the future of Manchester City target Marc Cucurella.

But Brighton will head to United in confident mood – and this is where the now famous FiveThirtyEight supercomputer believes Brighton will finish this season compared to all of their Premier League rivals...

1. Manchester City Predicted points tally: 85. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Predicted points tally: 80. Photo: Andrew Powell Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Predicted points tally: 72. Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Predicted points tally: 66. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN Photo Sales