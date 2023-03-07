Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton & Hove Albion are well-placed to secure European football next season.

Supercomputer gives verdict on Brighton and Hove Albion's chances as race for Europa League qualification with Brentford, Chelsea, Fulham, and Newcastle United hots up - picture gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion boosted their Europa League qualification chances after drubbing West Ham United 4-0 at the weekend.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

The Seagulls are well-placed in eighth spot, sitting three points behind Newcastle United with a game in hand. They also have a game in hand on Brentford and three in hand on Fulham.

Albion travel to Leeds on Saturday before hosting Crystal Palace in midweek.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks will be playing Europa League football next season.

Let us know where you think the Seagulls will finish the season via our social media channels.

1. Arsenal - 85pts (+43)

2. Man City - 84pts (+56)

Qualify for Champions League: 74%

3. Man United - 72pts (+13)

Qualify for Champions League: 74%

Qualify for Champions League: 43%

4. Liverpool - 66pts (+30)

Qualify for Champions League: 43%

