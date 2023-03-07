Brighton and Hove Albion boosted their Europa League qualification chances after drubbing West Ham United 4-0 at the weekend.

The Seagulls are well-placed in eighth spot, sitting three points behind Newcastle United with a game in hand. They also have a game in hand on Brentford and three in hand on Fulham.

Albion travel to Leeds on Saturday before hosting Crystal Palace in midweek.

Here’s who the supercomputer thinks will be playing Europa League football next season.

Let us know where you think the Seagulls will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get more Albion news here.

1 . Arsenal - 85pts (+43) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 55% Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2 . Man City - 84pts (+56) Qualify for Champions League: 99% Win league: 45% Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3 . Man United - 72pts (+13) Qualify for Champions League: 74% Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

4 . Liverpool - 66pts (+30) Qualify for Champions League: 43% Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales