Supercomputer makes staggering prediction for Brighton, Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City after dramatic Premier League openers

A brace from Pascal Gross helped Brighton to a deserved 2-1 win at Manchester United as ten Hag was made aware of the size of the challenge that awaits him at Old Trafford.

Brighton were the better team for large periods as United struggled to cope with Albion’s fluid style.

“It was unnecessary to lose this game,” said the Dutchman.

“I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us.

“But I think it is a good opponent, they have worked long together and when you make mistakes you get punished for that against such teams.”

Elsewhere, there were opening day victories for a Erling Haaland inspired Manchester City as they beat West Ham 2-0, while Arsenal also started with maximum points thanks to a 2-0 triumph at Selhurst Park on Friday night.

Tottenham were very impressive as they swotted aside Southampton 4-1 and Newcastle started with a 2-0 win against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

Perhaps the main surprise was Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool dropping points in a 2-2 at Fulham and Scott Parker’s Bournemouth seeing off Aston Villa 2-0.

Here’s what the supercomputer at FiveThirtyEight made of the opening day and gives it’s latest tips on where every team may finish, how many points, a probability of winning the league, finishing in the top four and being relegated.

1. 20th: Nottingham Forest - 33 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 55%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

2. 19th: Bournemouth - 38 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 36%. Top-four finish: <1%. Premier League title: <1%.

3. 18th: Fulham - 38 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 35%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%.

4. 17th: Southampton - 40 points End of season probabilities - Relegation: 32%. Top-four finish: 1%. Premier League title: <1%.