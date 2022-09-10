Supercomputer makes telling Brighton and Chelsea Premier League finish prediction after Graham Potter switch

Graham Potter has joined Chelsea from Premier League rivals Brighton after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Potter took his first training session with Chelsea yesterday, having left Brighton after joining them from Swansea in 2019.

Potter transformed Albion during his time on the south coast and turned them from relegation strugglers to a team capable of challenging for Europe.

The Blues appointed Potter on a five-year contract on Thursday, just a day after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to regard the upwardly-mobile coach Potter as a risk taker, innovator and master communicator, in the mould of a blue-chip company chief executive.

Chelsea’s ambitious US owners Boehly and Eghbali are thought to be determined to break the hiring and firing cycle at the Bridge by installing Potter at the helm for the long-term.

Potter will be expected to challenge for the top prizes, while fourth placed Brighton will hope to continue their fine start to the season.

Brighton's scheduled match at Bournemouth was postponed, following the Queen's death and Albion also postponed their next fixture against Crystal Place due to a rail strike.

It means Brighton will not play until after the international break at Liverpool on October 1.

If the Seagulls can appoint a new boss swiftly, it will give them plenty of time to bed in and prepare to restart their campaign at Anfield.

But how are they predicted to finish this season compared to their Premier League rivals?

Data Experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.

1st - Manchester City

Predicted points tally: 86.

2nd - Liverpool

Predicted points tally: 76.

3rd - Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted points tally: 69.

4th - Arsenal

Predicted points tally: 68.

5th - Chelsea

Predicted points tally: 63.

6th - Manchester United

Predicted points tally: 61.

7th - Brighton

Predicted points tally: 60.

8th - Newcastle United

Predicted points tally: 53.

9th - Brentford

Predicted points tally: 50.

10th - Crystal Palace

Predicted points tally: 49.

11th - West Ham United

Predicted points tally: 47.

12th - Aston Villa

Predicted points tally: 46.

13th - Leeds United

Predicted points tally: 45.

14th - Southampton

Predicted points tally: 44.

15th - Wolves

Predicted points tally: 43.

16th - Fulham

Predicted points tally: 42.

17th - Leicester City

Predicted points tally: 41.

18th - Everton (relegated)

Predicted points tally: 39.

19th - Bournemouth (relegated)

Predicted points tally: 34.

20th - Nottingham Forest (relegated)