Supercomputer makes telling Brighton and Chelsea Premier League finish prediction after Graham Potter switch
Brighton and Hove Albion continue their search for a new manager - but where are they expected to finish in the Premier League this term after losing their head coach Graham Potter.
Potter took his first training session with Chelsea yesterday, having left Brighton after joining them from Swansea in 2019.
Potter transformed Albion during his time on the south coast and turned them from relegation strugglers to a team capable of challenging for Europe.
The Blues appointed Potter on a five-year contract on Thursday, just a day after sacking Thomas Tuchel.
New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to regard the upwardly-mobile coach Potter as a risk taker, innovator and master communicator, in the mould of a blue-chip company chief executive.
Chelsea’s ambitious US owners Boehly and Eghbali are thought to be determined to break the hiring and firing cycle at the Bridge by installing Potter at the helm for the long-term.
Potter will be expected to challenge for the top prizes, while fourth placed Brighton will hope to continue their fine start to the season.
Brighton's scheduled match at Bournemouth was postponed, following the Queen's death and Albion also postponed their next fixture against Crystal Place due to a rail strike.
It means Brighton will not play until after the international break at Liverpool on October 1.
If the Seagulls can appoint a new boss swiftly, it will give them plenty of time to bed in and prepare to restart their campaign at Anfield.
But how are they predicted to finish this season compared to their Premier League rivals?
Data Experts FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and used their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings to predict how the final Premier League table will look come next May.
1st - Manchester City
Predicted points tally: 86.
2nd - Liverpool
Predicted points tally: 76.
3rd - Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted points tally: 69.
4th - Arsenal
Predicted points tally: 68.
5th - Chelsea
Predicted points tally: 63.
6th - Manchester United
Predicted points tally: 61.
7th - Brighton
Predicted points tally: 60.
8th - Newcastle United
Predicted points tally: 53.
9th - Brentford
Predicted points tally: 50.
10th - Crystal Palace
Predicted points tally: 49.
11th - West Ham United
Predicted points tally: 47.
12th - Aston Villa
Predicted points tally: 46.
13th - Leeds United
Predicted points tally: 45.
14th - Southampton
Predicted points tally: 44.
15th - Wolves
Predicted points tally: 43.
16th - Fulham
Predicted points tally: 42.
17th - Leicester City
Predicted points tally: 41.
18th - Everton (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 39.
19th - Bournemouth (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 34.
20th - Nottingham Forest (relegated)
Predicted points tally: 32.