Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Arsenal and Tottenham will finish in 2022-23 Premier League

Graham Potter's team impressed last season as they achieved a ninth placed finish - their highest ever in the top flight.

They have lost influential midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham for £30m earlier this window and they will hope to retain the services of their Spanish player of the year Marc Cucurella, who continues to be tracked by Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's champions had a £30m bid rejected earlier this week and are expected to return with a higher offer.

So how are Albion forecast to perform this season compared to their rivals? Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have done the calculations in an attempt to provide a supercomputer prediction of the final Premier League standings before a ball has even been kicked.

1. Manchester City - 85 points, +55 GD The Premier League champions are the team to beat this coming season and the supercomputer expects Pep Guardiola's side to clinch the title once again with a 46% chance of finishing 1st.

2. Liverpool - 80 points, +46 GD Once again, Liverpool have been tipped to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title. They have been given a 30% chance of winning the Premier League and an 83% chance of finishing in the top four.

3. Chelsea - 72 points, +30 GD Two fewer points but the same position for Chelsea has been predicted by the supercomputer. They have even been given an outside chance of winning the title at 11%.

4. Tottenham Hotspur - 66 points, +21 GD Spurs are predicted to have another solid season under Antonio Conte. Champions League qualification is on the menu once again and they have even been handed a 5% chance of winning the Premier League outright.