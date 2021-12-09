Graham Potter's Brighton are ninth in the Premier League standings

Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves will finish in the Premier League race for Europe

Brighton and Hove Albion remain in ninth place and in contention for Europe ahead of their hectic December schedule - but how has that impacted the ‘data experts’’ calculations for the end of season standings?

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:25 pm

Albion, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves and Arsenal are all pushing hard alongside the established top four to gain a European spot for next season.

Graham Potter's Brighton started the season well but have struggled for wins of late. They have drawn eight of previous 10 and were hoping to get back to winning ways against fifth placed Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

That fixture now looks in doubt due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the Spurs' training ground but Albion are then due to face European rivals Wolves and then Man United.

Following the weekend’s results, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.

Scroll down and click through to see how your team could finish

1. Man City

Pep Guardiola's team are having a ball and are tipped for the title with a points total of 88

2. Liverpool

Despite the attacking talent of Mo Salah, it's second place for Jurgen Klopp's men with 86 points

3. Chelsea

This may not please Roman Abramovich but it's third spot for Thomas Tuchel on 79 points

4. West Ham

A top four spot for the happy Hammers with 63 points

