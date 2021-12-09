Supercomputer predicts where Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves will finish in the Premier League race for Europe

Albion, Tottenham, West Ham, Wolves and Arsenal are all pushing hard alongside the established top four to gain a European spot for next season.

Graham Potter's Brighton started the season well but have struggled for wins of late. They have drawn eight of previous 10 and were hoping to get back to winning ways against fifth placed Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

That fixture now looks in doubt due to an outbreak of coronavirus at the Spurs' training ground but Albion are then due to face European rivals Wolves and then Man United.

Following the weekend’s results, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted the final 2021-22 Premier League standings using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis.

1. Man City Pep Guardiola's team are having a ball and are tipped for the title with a points total of 88

2. Liverpool Despite the attacking talent of Mo Salah, it's second place for Jurgen Klopp's men with 86 points

3. Chelsea This may not please Roman Abramovich but it's third spot for Thomas Tuchel on 79 points

4. West Ham A top four spot for the happy Hammers with 63 points