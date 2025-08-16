Supporter dies during Brighton's Premier League opener against Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium

Condolences sent to family and friends of supporter who lost his life at the Amex Stadium

Brighton have confirmed a 72-year-old male supporter passed away after the conclusion of the club’s Premier League match against Fulham.

The gentleman took unwell during the second half in the east stand upper, and despite the best efforts of emergency services and club staff, the medical team were unable to save him.

Club chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said, “This was an incredibly sad end to the match this afternoon, and our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends of the gentleman who lost his life.

“While the gentleman concerned is foremost in our minds, we are also aware that it was an emotional and distressing situation for staff and supporters in the direct vicinity. Over the coming days we will ensure those affected are properly supported.”

The club statement added: “South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics, St John’s Ambulance, Sussex Police, the club’s crowd doctor and our stewards worked together to ensure the individual was given the best possible care, including prolonged CPR and defibrillation on the scene.

This was carried out in situ as not moving the patient to hospital provided the highest chance of survival in this specific situation and therefore the club stewarding team ensured privacy screens were in place as soon as possible.”

The club’s safety team, with the support of Sussex Police and the Premier League considered stopping the match, but it was decided as the majority of supporters and both sets of players were unaware at the time, the decision was taken not to do this.

It was felt any stoppage would have brought further attention to the scene and potentially impacted the resuscitation attempts, as well as creating possible further complications had the patient responded and required rapid transportation to hospital.

Club doctor and emergency medicine consultant Dr Rob Galloway said, “Firstly, I would like to convey my condolences and sympathies to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“It was a tragic outcome, but from an emergency response perspective, the medical care was exemplary, and the professionalism of club stewards and Sussex Police provided the medical team with the best possible working environment.”