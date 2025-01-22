Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton team news ahead of Everton clash at the Amex Stadium

Brighton’s reliable goalkeeper Jason Steele requires surgery and is set to be ruled-out for a lengthy period.

Steele, has made five appearances this campaign with two in the Premier League, two in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup third round 4-0 victory at Norwich.

The shot-stopper has provided excellent back-up to regular No 1 Bart Verbruggen this term but the club – who today recalled Carl Rushworth from his loan at Hull City – expect to be without Steele for sometime.

Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion will undergo surgery

“We have recalled Carl, with Jason Steele due to undergo surgery on a problem which will sideline him for a period,” said Albion technical director David Weir. “Alongside Killian Cahill, Carl will provide goalkeeping competition for Bart Verbruggen for the period ahead.”

The nature of Steele’s injury remains unclear but he looks set to be unavailable for their next set of matches, starting this Saturday against Everton at the Amex Stadium.

Steele will also miss the FA Cup clash against Chelsea at Amex Stadium on February 8, a match he was most likely to feature in. The recalled Rushworth is also unavailable as he’s cup-tied having played for Hull in the previous round against Doncaster.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler has been hugely impressed by his goalkeeper and Steele captained Brighton in his last match against Norwich at Carrow Road.

“Jason is one of my leaders, although he's not been playing as much,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “This guy is unbelievable and such a great character. He is always supportive. He always tries to give everything for the success of the club, he's not selfish.

“He's really pushing Bart Verbruggen to be his best. He tries to help him in bad periods and it's something I haven’t experience so far in the football business.

“That's why I'm really happy that he now has the opportunity to play against Norwich and that he's the captain for this team.”