Surprise Tottenham and West Ham stars make the Harry Redknapp team of the week after Brighton and Fulham wins

Eric Dier helped Tottenham to a clean sheet in their Premier League victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium

There were certainly some stand-out displays with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães awarded Star Man following an impressive display against Brentford, in which the Brazilian netted twice in a 5-1 thriller. Phil Foden makes it two in two making Redknapp’s TOTW for a second consecutive game week.

There were no Brighton players this time around but there was an inclusion for a Spurs defender who helped Antonio Conte’s team to a 1-0 victory in the Saturday evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium.

Here’s Harry’s team of the week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Goalkeeper – Chelsea

“Another strong performance from Kepa. He made a couple of decent saves, and a clean sheet will do him no harm at all. It looks like he's new manager Graham Potter's preferred number one, and so far, he's grasped the opportunity with both hands.”

João Cancelo – Defender – Man City

“Another stunning performance. He tends to go under the radar, but I think he is one of the best players in the country. His first goal was a finish you'd expect from a seasoned striker, and he produces world-class assists week in, week out. A Rolls-Royce of a player.”

Craig Dawson – Defender – West Ham

“He's such a danger in both penalty boxes. He won West Ham their penalty with some clever movement at a corner, and at the back, he was pretty solid throughout. He's someone David Moyes can rely on, that's for sure.”

Eric Dier – Defender – Spurs

“We've come to expect this type of performance from Spurs under Antonio Conte. It wasn't quite a smash and grab, but Brighton are very good offensively, and I thought Tottenham dealt with them well. Dier does a lot of the hard work in there, and he was solid for the full 90 minutes. Another good shift from the defender.”

Philip Billing – Defender – Bournemouth

“I was lucky enough to be at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, and I was really pleased with what I saw from Bournemouth. Gary O'Neil is doing a fantastic job, and one player who I think has really improved under him is Philip Billing. He's given his all for the manager and got his reward with a well taken goal on Saturday.”

Mason Mount – Midfielder – Chelsea

“It was great to see Mason chipping in with two assists against Wolves. I thought he was a little quiet at the start of the season, but he's started well under Graham Potter, so let's hope he can keep it going ahead of Qatar.”

Bruno Guimarães – Midfielder – Newcastle

“Another week and once again this guy stood out for me. He a top player. Both his goals were superb, but his first was particularly clever. Hitting the ball into the ground with a header always makes it so much more difficult for the keeper. Trust me, that was no accident, he's a very intelligent footballer. He’s my Star Man on Gameweek 9.

Phil Foden – Midfielder – Man City

“I can't believe this lad was getting criticised only a few weeks ago. He's flying now! A hat-trick last week and a goal and an assist on Saturday. He's got the world at his feet, a special player.”

Gabriel Martinelli – Midfielder – Arsenal

“Arsenal are flying, and Martinelli has been crucial for them this season. He keeps getting better. His first was a lovely finish and looked like he could make something happen every time he touched the ball. A key man for Arteta.”

Cristiano Ronaldo – Forward – Man United

“He's been criticised all season long, but you can't keep a good man down. Seven hundred goals at club level. Unbelievable. What a career this man has had.”

Gianluca Scamacca – Forward – West Ham

