Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League at Selhurst Park this Sunday - 2pm

Sussex referee Tim Robinson will be the man in the middle for Brighton's Premier League clash at Crystal Palace this Sunday.

Fixtures between the two old rivals are often feisty affairs and Robinson, a former PE teacher from Billingshurst, will need to keep a close eye on the action.

Brighton are 10th in the Premier League after last Saturday's 3-0 home win against Leeds United, while Oliver Glasner’s Palace are one point and one place above in ninth.

Brighton maybe have a slight advantage in the fact that Palace will also be in midweek action as the FA Cup winners take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night at Selhurst.

Either way, it's one of the first fixtures Brighton fans look for at the start of the season and one Fabian Hurzeler has already spoken about.

The German is yet to record a win against the old rivals and Brighton's last victory against the Eagles came in February 2024 as Roberto De Zerbi’s team thrashed Roy Hodgson's men 4-1 at the Amex.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton match officials in full

Referee Hooper last took charge of Brighton towards the end of last season as they lost 4-2 at Brentford and Joao Pedro was sent-off for an elbow. It proved to be Pedro's last outing for the Seagulls ahead of his £60m summer switch to Chelsea.

Robinson has refereed Brighton eight times throughout his career and the last four have all been defeats.

Referee: Tim Robinson. Assistants: Richard West, Mark Scholes. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Paul Howard. Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.