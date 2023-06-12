Brighton and Hove Albion look to bolster their squad this summer and the transfer rumours have gone into over-drive already

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been linked with Tottenham and Brighton

When the action stops the speculation really kicks into gear and one such transfer rumour had the Brighton fans talking as Man United star Jadon Sancho was surprisingly linked with a move to the Seagulls.

Sancho, 23, joined Man United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be around £73m. The England winger has impressed in patches for Erik ten Hag’s team but has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Old Trafford.

He netted just seven goals in 41 appearances for the Red Devils last season and rumours have been increasing that he could be on his way this summer, with Tottenham said to be keen on a £50m deal for the former Manchester City player.

Today though it was ‘Exclusively’ reported by TransferTracker – a Twitter account with 12 followers – that Brighton were preparing a club record £45m deal. It’s a fee that would smash their existing record of £30m recently paid to Watford for Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro.

Sancho would certainly be an audacious move by Brighton who are usually known for their cautious and shrewd approach in the transfer market. Plus, Sancho earns an absolute packet at Man United and it seems a tad unlikely – bordering on fantasy – for Tony Bloom and Brighton smash their wage structure.

Here’s how Brighton and Man United fans reacted to today’s surprising transfer rumour:

@minute_tweets: As comedic as this source is, Sancho would be an absolute dream with all the runners around him at Brighton.

@kmoorman1968: Isn't he on about 300k at United?

@MUFCEngineer: Wouldn’t mind a loan to Brighton. He’ll have time under De Zerbi, away from the limelight, to develop in a hyper positional team. Unfortunately at United we need finished products. He will return improved.

@Cowboyfuunk: Swap with Caicedo

@PursuitOfTruthB: Never going to happen, but we would help get him back to his best

@minute_tweets: Let's be shameless and put a loan bid?

@9Matthew7: How has all this come from one random tweet on here?

@marcforbess: The fact that Brighton would potentially consider this is an eye opener. Sancho would suit their playing style so well because their players can play that way, unlike united who are still very much a counter attacking team. Not surprised if Brighton wanted Donny as well.

@TEFL_Lemon: I got super-excited, then saw this account has like 7 followers

@MattyGmanc94: How are Brighton going to be able to pay his wages

@Alex_Humphrey_7: I’d be alright with that tbh

@bidexdemi: Let’s make this a swap deal if it’s true. We’ll take Mitoma or Caicedo and add cash to it.

