'Systemic and repeated abuse' – Brighton chief issues stern statement to Albion away fans ahead of Brentford

Paul Barber will change the club's away ticketing policy ahead of their Premier League match at Brentford this Friday

Brighton and Hove Albion have taken measures to stop fans ‘gaming’ the loyalty point system to secure away Premier League tickets and then pass them on.

It has led to frustration among some Albion fans but Barber insists moving towards a digital system for all away matches will make life easier more secure in the long term.

The club plan to stop those not entitled to away match tickets from accessing them as it has damaged their reputation with other clubs – who have received “a range of abusive, threatening and anti-social behaviour.”

“Our new away ticketing policy will come into operation at next Friday’s visit to Brentford,” said Barber, writing in the club’s programme ahead of the 1-0 loss to Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday. “It’s really disappointing that our ticketing and security staff have felt the need to introduce a new policy at all. However, facing systematic and repeated abuse of the loyalty points system, an escalation in unacceptable behaviour, and with previous warnings ignored, we had no other option.

“Unfortunately, as in most walks of life, the selfish actions of a small (but not insignificant) minority of people will now, on occasions, inconvenience a small number of fans at each of our future away games. We apologise to those fans – which are by far the vast majority who have respected the club’s policies, ticketing terms and conditions, and the law – but the entirely understandable frustration at the inconvenience the changes may cause should not be directed at the club’s staff.

“We have a responsibility to ensure those attending away matches are entitled to receive tickets, and also that everyone in our loyalty point programme has a fair chance of attending games. We also have a duty of care to our colleagues at other clubs who have been on the receiving end of a range of abusive, threatening and anti-social behaviour, and to all travelling Albion fans, many of whom are equally fed up with the actions of people who shouldn’t have had tickets to our away matches in the first place.

“As such, we will now take all necessary steps to prevent those not entitled to away match tickets from accessing them (and subsequently damaging the club’s reputation), and we will similarly take all necessary steps to identify those fans ‘gaming’ the loyalty point system to secure tickets only to pass them on, from continuing to do so. Again, we fully appreciate this means we will occasionally inconvenience those not responsible, so we are heartened by the messages of support we have received for the new policy.