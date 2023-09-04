Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot Evan Ferguson has been named in Garth Crooks' Premier League Team of the Week.

The BBC football pundit has selected Albion’s teenage striker following his stunning hat-trick in Saturday evening’s 3-1 home win over Newcastle United.

The Republic of Ireland international pounced from close range for his first goal, after Magpies keeper Nick Pope had dropped Billy Gilmour’s speculative long-range effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson added his second with a beautiful curling shot from 25 yards before completing his first career hat-trick via a Fabian Schär deflection.

Brighton & Hove Albion hotshot Evan Ferguson has been named in Garth Crooks' Premier League Team of the Week. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Reflecting on Ferguson’s performance on the BBC Sport website, Crooks said: “If Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looked shell-shocked after the defeat to Liverpool last week he seemed totally dismayed due to his team's performance against Brighton as Ferguson made them pay for such abject defending.

“The Brighton teenager has always been a talent and the Geordies just didn't give him the respect his finishing prowess deserved as he claimed a hat-trick. Brighton were given a lesson in counter-attacking football against West Ham last week but recovered well enough from that loss to dish out a formidable display of their own against Newcastle.

“Regardless, both Newcastle and Brighton have come a long way since former manager Chris Hughton took them both into the Premier League in 2010 and 2017 respectively. In those days they were fighting to stay in the top flight, now they are playing European football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was named alongside Tottenham Hotspur trio Cristian Romero, James Maddison and Son Heung-min, and Arsenal pair Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard in Crooks’ Team of the Week.