'Talks already started' - Brighton's £10m ace close to shock Leeds United move

Top Brighton talent Facundo Buonanotte is closing in on a loan move to Leeds United.

Top Brighton talent Facundo Buonanotte is closing in on a loan move to Leeds United.

Buonanotte, 18, played a key role in the tail end of last season in the Premier League as the Seagulls secured a sixth place finish and qualified for the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buonanotte joined Brighton last January for around £10m from Rosario Central but his game time at the Seagulls will be limited this term.

Facundo Buonanotte of Brighton & Hove Albion could be on the move to Leeds United

The arrivals of Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra have increased competition for attacking roles, while the return to fitness of Solly March and Adam Lallana will reduce his minutes further.

Buonanotte is a huge talent and the Argentina international is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2027.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is a huge fan but admitted he cannot guarantee him regular football this term and said last week that a loan could be the likely outcome.

Watch: How the Amex Stadium was built: www.shotstv.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, are now favourites to land the attacking midfielder.

Argentina reporter Victor Bilsky posted: "IS IT LEAVING? The words of De Zerbi cleared up doubts about the future of many youth players who are leaving and, in this case, Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton would be another of those on loan: with a purchase option to Leeds, who has already started talks for the former #RosarioCentral."