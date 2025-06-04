Manchester United closing in on Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan – should Brighton sell?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United plan to continue their summer rebuild as they chase Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuadorian has been a key player for the Seagulls and last season made 30 Premier League appearances with one goal and an assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estupinan joined Brighton for around £15m in 2022 from Villarreal as replacement for Marc Cucurella who joined Chelsea for £62m.

Pervis Estupinan of Brighton & Hove Albion is reportedly a target for Manchester United

The 27-year-old has been a popular figure at the Amex Stadium thanks to his solid defensive displays and his ability to link well with Kaoru Mitoma on the left flank.

If Brighton were interested in selling, they would demand a decent fee for Estupian who is contracted with the Seagulls until June 30.

Spanish media outlet, Fichajes, claim Manchester United are in "in talks" with Brighton on a "£38m" deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Devils have already added Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton and are also closing in on Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

United reportedly see Estupinan as an upgrade on Luke Shaw, who has suffered with numerous fitness issues in the past two seasons.

Brighton's left back options

Losing Estupinan would be a blow for Brighton who currently have limited options at left back.

The Seagulls are reportedly chasing Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters who will be available on a free transfer but face competition from West Ham and Fulham. Walker Peters can operate on the left flank and they also have left footed defedner Igor Julio and Erin Cashin – both are mainly centre backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tariq Lamptey featured for Brighton at left back at times last term but the former Chelsea man is expected to leave the Amex Stadium on a free later this summer. Argentina ace Valentín Barco is expected to complete a permanent move to Stasbourg this summer after a successful loan.

If Brighton did sell Estupinan this summer, they would likely dip into the transfer market for a replacement.

Verdict

This is one to keep a close eye on this summer. This is potentially Brighton's last chance to receive a significant fee for Estupinan who is now approaching his peak years.

It would be a blow for Brighton as the Ecuador ace has been a consistent Premier League performer. Fans will hope the club have a replacement in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a move that could make sense financially for Brighton and professionally for Estupinan, as he would likely be a regular starter at Old Trafford.

I have no inside knowledge on this one but my best guess is that this could make sense for all. Verdict: Very possible.