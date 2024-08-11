Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is unsure if Billy Gilmour will stay at the club this season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland midfielder watched his teammates beat Villarreal 4-0 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, August 10) – but was a notable absentee from the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has not featured at all during pre-season, as as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Serie A giants Napoli are determined to land Gilmour and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.

Billy Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Italian club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on social media: “Negotiations underway for Gilmour with Brighton as request from #BHAFC is around €20m, but Napoli are confident.”

Hurzeler was asked about Gilmour’s future after the match against Villarreal.

The German said: “It is the case that he is back [from his summer holiday] but we have to adapt him to the intensity and training. We will put a bit more attention on the player, with some pieces of training. On Tuesday (August 13) he will back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had talks with hi m. I said to him how I see him and what my plans are with him this season. The rest we will see."

Brighton are in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell – with Gilmour contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.