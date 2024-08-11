'Talks with him' - Fabian Hurzeler makes revealing admission about Brighton midfielder's future amid '£20m' decision

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 08:00 GMT
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is unsure if Billy Gilmour will stay at the club this season.

The Scotland midfielder watched his teammates beat Villarreal 4-0 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, August 10) – but was a notable absentee from the squad.

The 23-year-old has not featured at all during pre-season, as as he continues to be linked with a move away.

Serie A giants Napoli are determined to land Gilmour and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.

Billy Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty ImagesBilly Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images

Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Italian club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on social media: “Negotiations underway for Gilmour with Brighton as request from #BHAFC is around €20m, but Napoli are confident.”

Hurzeler was asked about Gilmour’s future after the match against Villarreal.

The German said: “It is the case that he is back [from his summer holiday] but we have to adapt him to the intensity and training. We will put a bit more attention on the player, with some pieces of training. On Tuesday (August 13) he will back.

"I have had talks with hi m. I said to him how I see him and what my plans are with him this season. The rest we will see."

Brighton are in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell – with Gilmour contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.

