'Talks with him' - Fabian Hurzeler makes revealing admission about Brighton midfielder's future amid '£20m' decision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scotland midfielder watched his teammates beat Villarreal 4-0 at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Saturday, August 10) – but was a notable absentee from the squad.
The 23-year-old has not featured at all during pre-season, as as he continues to be linked with a move away.
Serie A giants Napoli are determined to land Gilmour and have been in talks with Brighton throughout the summer transfer window.
Napoli started with a surprise offer of around £8m which was swiftly rejected by Brighton and the Italian club have reportedly returned with bids of around £15m plus add-ons.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on social media: “Negotiations underway for Gilmour with Brighton as request from #BHAFC is around €20m, but Napoli are confident.”
Hurzeler was asked about Gilmour’s future after the match against Villarreal.
The German said: “It is the case that he is back [from his summer holiday] but we have to adapt him to the intensity and training. We will put a bit more attention on the player, with some pieces of training. On Tuesday (August 13) he will back.
"I have had talks with hi m. I said to him how I see him and what my plans are with him this season. The rest we will see."
Brighton are in a strong position as they are in no desperate need to sell – with Gilmour contracted to the club until June 2026. He joined the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2022 for around £7m and has made 58 appearances, with four assists.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.