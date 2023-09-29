BREAKING
'Talks with representatives' – Brighton and Man United move ahead of West Ham in chase for young Brazil star

Brighton are keen to delve into the South American market once more as they track Brazil playmaker Lorran.
By Derren Howard
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both developed their talents at Brighton in the Premier LeagueAlexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both developed their talents at Brighton in the Premier League
Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo both developed their talents at Brighton in the Premier League

The 17-year-old is tipped as one of Brazil's finest young prospects and is Flamengo's youngest ever goalscorer. The Seagulls have a reputation for buying and developing the best talents from South America, with Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Julio Enciso all shining in the top flight in recent seasons.

Albion will however face stiff competition for Lorran's signature, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and West Ham all tracking his development at Flamengo.

Man United are keen to secure an early deal for the player, who cannot move until he is 18-years-old, which means waiting for next summer's transfer window.

But a deal can still be struck in advance and Brighton, according to www.90min.com, have already held talks with the player's representatives at Jay-Z's ROC Nation Sports agency.

