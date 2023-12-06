Simon Jordan believes Brighton entering into talks with Roberto De Zerbi about a new deal suggests they are "protecting their position" as they expect suitors to "imminently" come in for him.

The Albion head coach confirmed discussions about a new contract at the club are underway, despite having more than two and a half years left on his current terms. The Italian led the Seagulls to European football for the first time in the club's history after a sixth-place finish in the Premier League and that success has led him to be linked with Real Madrid.

Now, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan thinks these new contract talks are partly so Brighton can protect themselves financially if anyone tries to recruit the 44-year-old, who has led the Sussex side to the knockout stages of this year's Europa League.

He said on talkSPORT on Wednesday: "This [the new contract talk] has a whiff of Brighton locking down and protecting their position, knowing there is going to be a challenge coming imminently like they did with [Alexis] Mac Allister (before he went to Liverpool).

"A player and a manager are different but they [Brighton] insulated [Graham] Potter, Chelsea got their pulled royally down on the cost implications of getting Potter out and this feels a little bit like that. It feels that Brighton are preparing for life without him [De Zerbi]."