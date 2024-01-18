Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati: Full Brighton injury update and potential return dates ahead of Wolves

All the latest news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion has had numerous injuries issues this term

Brighton and Hove Albion have returned from the warm-weather training camp in Dubai and are back to Premier League action this Monday against Wolves.

The Seagulls last played on January 6 as they progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to their 4-2 win at Stoke City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a welcome break for Roberto De Zerbi's and chance for players to get some rest and try to recover from various bumps, bruises and injuries.

Brighton are currently eighth in te Premier League and also through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

The second half of the campaign promises to be an exciting one for the fans and key players returning to the squad from injuries will certainly help their cause.