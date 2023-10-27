BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso – Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates ahead of Fulham

Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, 3pm
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST

Roberto De Zerbi’s team will head into the game full confidence following their superb 2-0 Europa League victory against Ajax last Thursday.

It’s was Brighton’s first ever win in European competition and puts them well and truly in the mix of qualifying for the knockout stages of the continental competition.

But De Zerbi has stressed the importance of moving on from the victory and insists the full focus will on Fulham, who beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex in the Premier League last term, thanks to a goal from Manor Solomon – a defeat that still irritates the Italian. "Solomon gave me a very bad day. We played very well and lost three points," De Zerbi said. "We have to go again with the same passion. The challenge is think about the next game. Every game we finish we have to change focus."

Brighton do though have injury concerns… and here’s an update and expected return dates on the walking wounded ahead of Fulham.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues to manage ahead of Fulham

1.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues to manage ahead of Fulham Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

The left back was in light training this week away from the main group. Making good progress but Fulham could arrive too soon and Everton looks more likely

2. Pervis Estupinan - Muscular

The left back was in light training this week away from the main group. Making good progress but Fulham could arrive too soon and Everton looks more likely Photo: Mike Hewitt

The flying full-back has not featured since Marseille. De Zerbi gave a more positive update today and hopes for a return soon. Fulham and Everton though could be too soon.

3. Tariq Lamptey - muscular

The flying full-back has not featured since Marseille. De Zerbi gave a more positive update today and hopes for a return soon. Fulham and Everton though could be too soon. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Pictured training with the group this week and could see a return to competitive action in the coming weeks. A huge boost to have the midfielder back after more than a year

4. Jakub Moder - knee

Pictured training with the group this week and could see a return to competitive action in the coming weeks. A huge boost to have the midfielder back after more than a year Photo: BHAFC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonTariq LampteyPremier LeagueFulhamAmex StadiumEuropa League