Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso – Brighton injury list in full and expected return dates ahead of Fulham

It’s was Brighton’s first ever win in European competition and puts them well and truly in the mix of qualifying for the knockout stages of the continental competition.

But De Zerbi has stressed the importance of moving on from the victory and insists the full focus will on Fulham, who beat Brighton 1-0 at the Amex in the Premier League last term, thanks to a goal from Manor Solomon – a defeat that still irritates the Italian. "Solomon gave me a very bad day. We played very well and lost three points," De Zerbi said. "We have to go again with the same passion. The challenge is think about the next game. Every game we finish we have to change focus."