Brighton and Hove Albion operate a multi-club model, with owner Tony Bloom also having stakes in Belgian outfit Union SG

Premier League clubs will vote on a temporary ban involving loan signings between teams with the same owners, Sussex World understands.

The ban would be in place as a temporary measure during the January transfer window if 14 of the 20 top-flight clubs approve the proposal at the next Premier League shareholders meeting on November 21.

It would prevent the possibility of Newcastle loaning reported target Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal as both sides are majority owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Brighton and Hove Albion - along with Man City and Newcastle - have a multi-club model

Newcastle are not the only club who operate a multi-club model, with the owners of Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton also having stakes in other clubs.