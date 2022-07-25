The AMEX Stadium side could still have business to do in the current market before the new season starts next month.

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in just under two weeks and Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to bring in at least one new player before their first game against Manchester United.

The future of Marc Cucurella is the biggest ongoing transfer news story concerning the Seagulls right now with Manchester City reportedly keen to strike a deal for the defender.

Across the top flight of English football there are several other big transfers that could be completed either in the near future or over the next few weeks.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Arsenal and West Ham United are just some of the clubs still actively looking to strengthen and all are being linked with deals for players.

Those individuals either represent other clubs in the division, who will have to battle to keep a hold of their stars, or for teams across Europe and the rest of the world.

Not only that, but there is also plenty of interest in current Premier League stars from top European clubs with Barcelona sniffing around more than one big name.

With that in mind, here are ten huge transfer deals, currently making headlines across the division, that still look like having a serious chances of being done in the current window:

1. Harry Winks (Spurs to Everton) Mixed reports have suggest that Everton have either cooled their interest or ended it completely in the Tottenham midfielder but the odds suggest the move could still happen. Current odds = 6/4.

2. Marc Cucurella (Brighton to Man City) Brighton's whopping £50m valuation of the Spanish full-back seems to be a stumbling block but the chances of a deal being struck still look to be likely. Current odds = 2/5.

3. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves to Nottingham Forest) The former Sheffield United loanee looks likely to leave Molineux permanently this window and Forest are the side currently favourites to complete a deal. Current odds = 8/11.

4. Armando Broja (Chelsea to West Ham) The striker is almost certainly leaving Chelsea in this window and several clubs, including Newcastle and Everton, are thought to be keen but it's the Hammers who lead the race. Current odds = 2/5.