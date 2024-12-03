'Terrific' – Harry Redknapp and Chris Sutton agree on Fulham vs Brighton outcome

All the latest news ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Fulham

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp feels Brighton’s trip to Fulham this Thursday could one of the fixtures of game week 14.

There’s a full midweek Premier League schedule and Fabian Hurzeler’s fourth-placed Brighton will look to continue their push for Europe at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

“This could be a cracker,” said Redknapp to BetVictor. “Honestly, Fulham could have won that game at Tottenham on Sunday. What an organised, hard to beat side this is, and they’ve got some real quality in here too. They’ve recruited very well over the summer and Marco Silva does such a terrific job.

Emile Smith Rowe has impressed at Fulham since leaving Arsenal

“That was a real missed chance for Brighton at home to Southampton, three points would have taken them up to joint-second! They’ve done that a few times this season though, drop points against the sides they should be beating.

“With the way these two can create chances, I think we could just see plenty of goals. I’m leaning towards a 2-2 draw!

“There’s a lot of good players on show for both sides, but I always like watching Emile Smith Rowe. He’s so positive and is always trying to make things happen for his side.” Rednapp’s prediction 2-2.

Chris Sutton, writing for his BBC predictions column, also feels the points will be shared between the two teams.

"Fulham were excellent against Tottenham on Sunday and their boss Marco Silva is probably still scratching his head about how they lost so heavily to Wolves the last time they were at Craven Cottage,” said the former Blackburn Rovers striker.

“Regular readers will know I usually go with Fulham to win at home but I am not sure this time, because of how good Brighton have been so far.

“There are reasons to back either side here, so I am going to split the difference and go with a draw.” Sutton's prediction: 1-1.