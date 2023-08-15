Well that was painful, maybe not if your Albion’s bank manager, but all said that was probably one of the most drawn out and distasteful episodes in my half a century following the Albion.

Maybe we should have all seen the iceberg back in January. Explosive wantaway Instagram posts on the eve of a huge FA cup game, almost had the club pulling their hair out back then.

The bad apple analogy, although as old as the hills, is extremely relevant throughout all of this. I’ve no doubt that Moises Caicedo is one of the most gifted players to ever pull on an Albion shirt, but the way this whole saga has played out leave him with not much of a positive legacy at the club aside from the huge transfer fee.

Moises Caicedo left Brighton to join Chelsea for an initial fee of £100m which could rise to £115m

The facts speak for themselves. Wanting the move to Arsenal in January, the albeit temporary placation, saw both parties through to the end of the season, but in light of various revelations in the last few days that’s what brings on the baddest of tastes in Albion mouths around the globe.

I’ve no doubt in my mind, Liverpool have been used as a patsy in all this, not by the Albion I hasten to add, but by Caicedo’s agent. The contact with the Reds, was nothing more than a calculated move to make Chelsea play their hand.

Less than seven days ago, the Blues were not for turning, in theory opinion the player wasn’t worth £100million (ask the majority of Chelsea fans and they still don’t think he is). The feigned interest of a move to Anfield got the Caicedo camp into the place they wanted to be.

But what about the Albion in all this, the fans as well as the club? The events of Friday put the tin hat on it for me. Liverpool’s British record bid, is quickly met with the player saying he wants to move to Chelsea on account of the fact that he’d verbally agreed to go there in May! (call me old fashioned but isn’t talking to another club when your contracted to your existing one, breach of that said contract?)

Whether or not its was agent driven, Moises Caicedo has been extremely disrespectful to the both the Albion and its fans, it makes him picking up the two players awards the other week, and the ‘touching’ acceptance speech even more shallow.

Both Mark Lawrenson and Bobby Zamora had big money summer moves away from the club in years gone by, maybe they were different times back then or I’m being naive? But neither of them behaved in this manner.

The footballing world truly has gone mad. I know high street supermarket price rises get blamed on Covid, Brexit of the war in the Ukraine, but just how can Brighton pay £4.5million for the player two-and-a-half years ago and the sell him for £115million? That’s a percentage profit of 2,445, take a bow Tony Bloom.

Perhaps with my tongue in my cheek, lets hope two things for Chelsea’s sake: He doesn’t turn out to be the Steve Daley of his generation? (Google required for the Under 45’s)