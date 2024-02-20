Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has impressed in the Premier League

Liverpool have not yet ruled out making an approach for Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as they search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso remains favourite to be at Anfield next season but as yet nothing has been confirmed.

Romano, speaking to CaughtOffsidefor his Daily Briefing column, says De Zerbi is “appreciated” by Liverpool after the Italian’s impressive spell in charge at Brighton.

Last season De Zerbi guided Brighton to sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history. This term, despite a crippling injury list and rebuilding the midfield after losing Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, Albion are seventh in the Premier League, they have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League and are into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

De Zerbi’s has implemented an entertaining brand of football and his passion on the touchline and his honest and often charismatic dealings with the media has made him a firm favourite with Brighton fans.

“He’s [Alonso] not the only name on their list,” said Romano. “But they are well informed on his contract situation – there is not a proper clause, but a gentleman’s agreement with the club.

“I’m not sure any concrete talks are imminent because of Leverkusen’s situation, but for sure Alonso is at the top of Liverpool’s list – he’s not the only one, but he’s a strong candidate for the Liverpool job.