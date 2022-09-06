'That's the reason' – Michael Owen predicts 'big money' transfer for Brighton star as Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal wait
Brighton could struggle to keep hold of their star midfielder Moises Caicedo – according to former Liverpool and England striker Michael Owen.
Caicedo, 20, was the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer window as Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal were all said to have expressed an interest.
Liverpool reportedly came closest as they prepared a £42m bid but Albion were under no pressure to sell, having already received more than £100m in sales following the exits of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Neal Maupay to Everton.
Caicedo has been excellent since his introduction to the first team and underlined his potential with fine first half goal during the 5-2 win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.
The Ecuador international has been a key man in Graham Potter's midfield and has helped soften the blow of Bissouma's desparture.
Owen is also a huge admirer of his talents and believes he could be in line for a big money move.
Owen said: “I like this lad. I think there are a lot of teams looking at him. There were rumours that he could be one of the next big money buys or sales from Brighton’s perspective.
“That’s the reason why (goal against Leicester). It was a really assured finish and performance.”
Caicedo however is contracted with Brighton until 2025 and is keen to play regular football ahead of the Qatar World Cup.
He said: “I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.”