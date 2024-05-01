'That's why' - Roberto De Zerbi reveals the surprising amount he's paid in fines from yellow cards at Brighton
The feisty Italian is rarely a man to shy away from controversial and he has received his fair share of yellow cards in the Premier League as a result.
De Zerbi has received four yellows this term, with only Arsenal's Mikel Arteta getting more with five.
So far this season the Brighton boss was cautioned against Liverpool, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Everton.
After his yellow at Sheffield United he said: "I don’t like 80 per cent of English referees. That isn’t a new opinion. I don’t like them. I don’t like their behaviour. I am not able to understand.”
The question of De Zerbi's discipline was raised at the Albion fans' forum to much laughter last night and his answer received one of the loudest cheers of the evening.
"I never pay nothing for this," said De Zerbi with a huge smile. "Paul Barber pays."
Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Barber was also on the panel and ruefully nodded his head before adding: "That's why I bring him croissants and not eggs in the morning."
Referencing his previous comment that he tries to keep De Zerbi happy at Brighton by bringing him coffee and croissants each morning.
