The 10 Brighton players likely to leave this summer as three new signings confirmed

Brighton will have some key transfer decisions to make this summer. Many of their top players will be in demand from the big guns across the Premier League and Europe, while some fringe and loan players will look to make the next steps of their career.

Brighton's strategy this summer could also depend on whether they qualify for European football next term. Albion are on a poor run at the moment as their 4-2 loss at Brentford keeps them 10th in the table and off the pace for European qualification.

Fabian Hurzeler's men have five matches to go and will hope to finish strongly – starting this Saturday against Graham Potter's West Ham at the Amex.

Here's the 10 players who could leave Brighton this summer and three new signings...

1 . Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler reacts during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest at the Amex stadium, in Brighton, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler could see players depart this summer Photo: GLYN KIRK

2 . Joao Pedro The Brazilian has 10 goals and seven assists this term. Blotted his copy book with a needless red card at Brentford but is expected to be in demand this summer. Continues to be linked with Arsenal and a serious bid for him would test Albion's resolve. Guide price £70m. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

3 . Tom McGill The talented Canada international goalkeeper was recalled from his loan at MK Dons after a shoulder injury to Jason Steele. The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer and is expected to move on. Photo: Bryn Lennon