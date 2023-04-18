Edit Account-Sign Out
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have to manage his squad carefully ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley Stadium
The 11 Man United stars who could miss Brighton FA Cup semi as Ten Hag decides

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will carefully manage his injury-hit squad this week as they look ahead to the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

By Derren Howard
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

United impressed on Sunday as they enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win against Steve Cooper's struggling Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Antony and Diogo Dalot netted the vital goals for Ten Hag's men who boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four – moving six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham. The return of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to the central midfield areas was huge for United but they do continue to battle with injuries elsewhere. On Thursday they face Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final before their trip to face seventh-placed Brighton at Wembley. Meanwhile, defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season. “Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”

Here, we take a look at all the injury issues facing United ahead of their Wembley showdown with the Seagulls...

A frustrating foot injury for the exciting young talent who has made an impact this season

1. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra

1. Alejandro Garnacho Ferreyra

A frustrating foot injury for the exciting young talent who has made an impact this season

Another defender struggling for fitness at the moment. Has a knee issue and is out for the match against Brighton.

2. Phil Jones

2. Phil Jones

Another defender struggling for fitness at the moment. Has a knee issue and is out for the match against Brighton.

Injured himself in the warm-up at Forest. United took the cautious approach and will hope he's back in time to face Brighton.

3. Marcel Sabitzer

3. Marcel Sabitzer

Injured himself in the warm-up at Forest. United took the cautious approach and will hope he's back in time to face Brighton.

The back-up keeper has a foot injury and is not expected to feature at Wembley.

4. Tom Heaton

4. Tom Heaton

The back-up keeper has a foot injury and is not expected to feature at Wembley.

