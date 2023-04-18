The 11 Man United stars who could miss Brighton FA Cup semi as Ten Hag decides

United impressed on Sunday as they enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win against Steve Cooper's struggling Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Antony and Diogo Dalot netted the vital goals for Ten Hag's men who boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four – moving six points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham. The return of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to the central midfield areas was huge for United but they do continue to battle with injuries elsewhere. On Thursday they face Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final before their trip to face seventh-placed Brighton at Wembley. Meanwhile, defender Lisandro Martinez has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season. “Everything went really well, thanks to God! Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.”