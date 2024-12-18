Brighton have some key contract decisions to make as the New year approaches.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has now had plenty of time to assess his squad as 2025 rapidly approaches.

Hurzeler’s team have performed well in patches so far this season and are currently ninth in the Premier League following last Sunday’s painful 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls will look to return to winning ways this Saturday at West Ham, before closing 2024 with a home clash against Brentford on December 27 and then at Aston Villa on December 30.

Hurzeler and the club also have decisions to make on a number players who will either be out of contract in 2025 or seeking the next step on their careers – either on loan or a permanent move.

Here’s 12 Brighton players who could be on the move in 2025...

Evan Ferguson: The Ireland international continues to be linked with a January loan, with Leicester said to be very keen. The 20-year-old has made two starts this season with his only goal arriving in the 2-2 home draw against Wolves. It’s a delicate situation for Brighton as Ferguson could still have a major role to play for Brighton this term, especially if regular striker Danny Welbeck, 33, is out for a lengthy period. Contracted with Brighton until June 2029.

Tariq Lamptey: The former Chelsea man is out of contract this summer and has made three Premier League starts so far this term. The 24-year-old has had numerous injury issues during his time at Brighton and this January could be the last chance the club have of receiving a fee for the full-back.

Jakub Moder: The Poland international midfielder almost joined Leicester last summer but the move collapsed after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall decided to join Chelsea instead of Brighton. Moder, 25, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with January move to the Bundesliga with Stuttgart. Like Lamptey, this could be Brighton’s chance to receive a fee for the midfielder who joined from Lech Poznan for around £7m in 2020. He has made two substitute appearances in the PL so far this term.

Julio Enciso: It’s been a frustrating season so far for the Paraguay playmaker as he struggles to establish himself under Fabian Hurzeler. The 20-year-old has slipped behind Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Yankuba Minteh and Brajan Gruda in the pecking order. A January loan could be an option for the player who has yet to start this season. He did however impress from the bench against Palace. Enciso is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026.

James Milner: The 38-year-old is out of contract this summer and as yet there has been no word on a new deal. He started the first three Premier League matches for Hurzeler but has not been seen since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Adam Webster: The defender has made two Premier League starts this term but has just 80 minutes of top flight action. Last seen against Tottenham as he picked up a hamstring injury and has remained sidelined. The 29-year-old is behind Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Igor Julio in the pecking order and may seek regular first team football elsewhere in 2025. He was reportedly close to joining Wolves last summer.

Joel Veltman: The right back with 15 appearances for Brighton is out of contract this summer. The Dutchman has been a key man for Hurzeler this term with 11 PL starts to his name. He’s missed the last four due to injury and his absence has been felt. No talk of a new deal as yet but Hurzeler will no doubt be keen to keep the ultra-reliable 32-year-old.

Abdallah Sima: The Senegal attacker is out of contract this summer and currently on loan in Ligue 1 with Brest. He has three goals and an assist in the French top flight and three goals from five outings in the Champions League. He was wanted by Rangers last summer and Brighton may look to sell in January, or he leaves on a free at the end of the season. He joined Brighton for around £7m in 2021 from Slavia Prague.

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international is out of contract this summer and is currently on loan at Burnley. He’s had eight Championship starts this term for Scott Parker’s team with one goal.

Imari Samuels: The talented young left-sided defender impressed in pre-season in Japan but he has been unable to make the breakthrough this term with Igor, Pervis Estupinan and Ferdi Kadioglu blocking his path. The England youth international is out of contract this summer and the Seagulls have a decision to make on his future. He’s had one outing in the Carabao so far this season.

Cameron Peupion: The Australian attacker is out of contract this summer and has already stated his intentions to find a loan this January. “From my numbers this season I've put a good case forward,” said the former Sydney United man. “I'm just focusing on trying to maximize any time I'm on the pitch, trying to score goals, get assists, create for the team and show why someone out there should take me.”

Ruairi McConville: The defender has been excellent for the under-21s this term and impressed on his debut for the senior Northern Ireland team in the last international break. He was then in the matchday for the Bournemouth, Southampton, Fulham and Palace matches but remains behind Igor and Van Hecke, Dunk and Webster (when fit). A loan in January could be an ideal next step for the talented 19-year-old.