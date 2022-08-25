The 15 free agents from the Premier League still without a club that Brighton could sign - including Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Man City players

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Brighton, Tudor Baluta was the only-first team player to be released this summer, leaving the club after joining from Romanian side FC Viitorul Constanta in 2019.

Under-23 players Adam Desbois, Lars Dendoncker, Ulrick Ella, and Ayo Tanimowo were released, as were under-18 players John Lucero and Jaami Qureshi.

Across the top-flight, some big names were made available on a free transfer after being released or choosing not to sign a new contract at the end of last season.

Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata both left Man United at the end of last season and are still without a club.

Paul Pogba was the highest-profile free agent at the end of the 2021-22 campaign after leaving Manchester United and he has returned to Juventus for the 2022-23 Serie A season.

Another in-demand free agent was Christian Eriksen, who has now signed a three-year deal at Old Trafford after an impressive six-month spell with Brentford.

With some clubs potentially opting to look toward the free agent market in the final days of the window, here's the 15 players from Premier League clubs yet to sign a contract elsewhere…

Goalkeepers - Loris Karius (Liverpool), Fabricio Agosto (Fulham), Eldin Jakupovic (Leicester City), David Martin (West Ham United).

Defenders - Michael Hector, Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace), Gary Cahill (Bournemouth), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders – Juan Mata (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Everton), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea).